Jamie Smith creates history for England with unbeaten 184-run knock vs India Jamie Smith scored an unbeaten 184 at Edgbaston, the highest Test score by an England wicketkeeper. Coming in at 84/5, he and Harry Brook added 303 runs, rescuing England, though they still trailed by 180 runs after the first innings.

Birmingham:

England keeper-batter Jamie Smith played a sublime knock against England in the second Test at Edgbaston. The 24-year-old came out to bat when the hosts were in immense trouble, being reduced to 84/5. However, along with Harry Brook, the duo stitched a phenomenal partnership of 303 runs in the middle. That rescued the Three Lions, but not so much, as England trailed by 180 runs after the first innings.

Meanwhile, Smith created history with his unbeaten knock of 184 runs. He now holds the record for most runs by an England keeper-batter in Test cricket history. If he had more support from the other end, one may argue that the cricketer could have scored his maiden double century in the longest format of the game.

Most runs by an England wicket-keeper

Player Runs Jamie Smith 184* Alec Stewart 173 Jonny Bairstow 167* Alec Stewart 164 Jos Buttler 152 Jonny Bairstow 150*

Brook-Smith’s rescue job

The 303-run partnership brought England back into the contest. Despite losing five wickets, the young duo didn’t compromise on their approach and helped England bridge the gap. The Indian bowling unit struggled for the majority of the time, but once Brook was sent back to the pavilion, wickets fell like a house of cards. Six England batters were dismissed for a duck, marking the most ducks recorded by an England team in a single Test innings in their history.

Brook initially took charge and he scored a crucial 158 runs, but it was Smith’s ‘Bazball’, that released all the pressure. Meanwhile, India pacer Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion on the third session on Day 3, as he finished with six wickets to his name. Interestingly, India have never lost a Test, when the Hyderabad-born has picked a five-wicket haul or more - two went in India’s favour and one ended on level terms.