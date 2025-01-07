Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves what no Indian player could have in World Test Championship 2023-25

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal with Virat Kohli.

India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved what no other Indian player could have got in the World Test Championship 2023-25. Jaiswal has been the star of the Indian batting in the latest Test cycle and he was the team's highest run-scorer in the Border-Gavaskar series 2024/25.

Jaiswal has been hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket and he is quickly racing towards the mark of 2000 Test runs. The Southpaw made his debut in West Indies in July 2023 and has since amassed 1798 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 52.88.

He is by far India's highest run-scorer in WTC 2023-25 and has achieved another rare milestone. Jaiswal is the only Indian player to have played in all 19 matches in WTC 2023-25. Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are joint second behind Jaiswal with 17 appearances in the two-year cycle.

Batting maestro Virat Kohli has played 14 Tests as he missed the England series due to the birth of his second child. Shubman Gill played in 16 Tests, while spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja featured in 15 Tests.

Indian players to play the most number of matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle:

1 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 19 matches

2 - Rohit Sharma: 17 matches

3 - Mohammed Siraj: 17 matches

4 - Shubman Gill: 16 matches

5 - Ravindra Jadeja: 15 matches

Jaiswal was India's highest scorer with 391 runs in the BGT 2024/25. He opened up on his experience of his maiden tour to Australia. "I learnt a lot in Australia… Unfortunately, the result wasn’t what we had hoped for, but we’ll be back stronger. Your support means everything," Jaiswal wrote on his Instagram page after the series.

India have failed to reach the final of the WTC 2025 after losing the Border-Gavaskar series to Australia by 3-1. They were the finalists of both the previous two editions, falling short to New Zealand and Australia in the previous two attempts. South Africa and Australia have confirmed their spot for the WTC final this time as the Aussies look to defend their title.