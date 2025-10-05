Yash Thakur, Yash Dhull nearly come to blows after tempers flare in Irani Cup match in Nagpur - WATCH Vidarbha won their third Irani Cup and first one outright as the Ranji champions beat Rajat Patidar's Rest of India by 93 runs in what ended up being a thriller at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The final day of the clash was a proper theatre with the players being in each other's face.

Nagpur:

Vidarbha won their third Irani Cup title after beating Rest of India in what ended up being a thrilling encounter at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. The tempers flared on the final day as the two Yashs - Dhull and Thakur - were in each other's face as both of them almost came to blows with each other.

The incident took place on the first ball of the 63rd over of Rest of India's innings when Thakur banged in short outside the off-stump and Dhull closing in on his century wasn't going to keep it down. He played the shot with full force while jumping and at first glance it seemed like he had connected it well, but the third man fielder Atharva Taide was alert and ran to his right to complete an important catch under pressure.

Thakur was pumped up because this was the wicket they were after. Dhull was taking the game away from Vidarbha with his attacking knock and this was a body blow. Thakur was celebrating aggressively and it seemed like Dhull reacted to it. Before everyone realised, both the Yashs were walking animatedly towards each other and exchanged a few words. However, the umpires and the fellow players were quick to separate the two.

Watch the video here:

Thakur was unstoppable as he cleaned up Anshul Kamboj on the very next delivery and Vidarbha were in touching distance of a massive win at the VCA Stadium. Harsh Dubey finished off the innings to add a couple of more wickets to his kitty as Vidarbha prevailed in the encounter by 93 runs, winning the title for the third time.

Earlier, it was Atharva Taide's magnificent 143 at the top of the order in the first innings, which set up the game for the hosts, who took a 128-run lead, which ended up being quite decisive despite Rest of India coming back with the ball in the second innings.

Despite missing their key batter in Karun Nair, who has gone back to his original state side, Karnataka, Vidarbha led by Akshay Wadkar continued their red-ball trophy-winning run in domestic cricket.