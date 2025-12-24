Yash Dayal denied anticipatory bail for alleged rape case by Jaipur POCSO court Jaipur POCSO court denied anticipatory bail to cricketer Yash Dayal, accused of raping a minor who alleged he exploited her under the pretext of advancing her cricket career. The case threatens his IPL and domestic cricket future amid ongoing investigations.

Jaipur:

A special POCSO court in Jaipur on Wednesday rejected anticipatory bail for cricketer Yash Dayal, who is facing allegations of raping a minor. The court’s decision highlights the seriousness of the case, stating that pre-arrest bail would not be appropriate at this stage, especially considering the nature of the charges and the involvement of a minor.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a Jaipur-based girl at the Sanganer Sadar police station, who accused Dayal of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of helping her build a cricket career. The victim alleges that Dayal, presenting himself as an influential cricketer, emotionally manipulated her with promises of cricket-related opportunities and future support. According to her statement, the abuse occurred when she was still a minor, and when she later confronted him, she claims she was threatened and efforts were made to sever all contact.

During the hearing, Dayal’s defence argued that the allegations were false and that the relationship was consensual. They also emphasised his professional reputation as a cricketer and his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

However, the prosecution, along with counsel for the complainant, opposed the plea. They argued that consent is irrelevant in cases involving minors and that there is prima facie evidence to support the victim’s claims. The special court observed that anticipatory bail is a discretionary relief and noted the potential for investigation interference if the accused were granted such protection.

Dayal’s cricketing future in jeopardy

This legal development comes at a time when Dayal's cricket career is already under scrutiny. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, which retained him for the IPL 2026 season, has faced criticism for keeping him on despite the ongoing criminal case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Dayal, who has not played competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final, was also suspended from the UP T20 League in August 2025 due to the seriousness of the allegations. His exclusion from Uttar Pradesh's Ranji Trophy squad has only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future in the sport.