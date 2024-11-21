'Yaar 150 daala hai maine' - Jasprit Bumrah's hilarious reaction after being addressed as medium pace bowler

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB/STAR SPORTS YOUTUBE Jasprit Bumrah press conference

India will miss their skipper Rohit Sharma in the first Test of the five-match series against Australia in Perth. Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the team for the second time in his Test career and attended the pre-match press conference on the eve of the opener. He responded to a number of questions with confidence and was at his wittiest best after being termed as medium pace bowler in one of the questions asked.

He hilariously reminded the press room that he has bowled at a speed of 150 kmph before and should be considered a fast bowler. "Medium pace yaar, 150 daala hai maine, fast bowler bol sakte ho (Medium pace, my friend, I have bowled at 150 speed, you can call me fast bowler)," Bumrah said with a smile on his face.

Bumrah, during the press conference, also advocated for more fast bowlers to become the captain of the team. He noted that Kapil Dev did a great job for India in that role while Australia skipper Pat Cummins is also on top as a leader of the side. "I have always advocated for Pacers being Captains. They are tactically better. Pat has done a phenomenal job. There are a lot of models in the past as well. Kapil Dev and a lot of other captains in the past. Hopefully a start of a new tradition," he added.

Team India players reached Australia almost 10 days before the first Test of the series and Bumrah is happy with the team's preparations. He was also confident about the match simulation training done by the team and stated the visitors are ready for the challenge on the field.

"We are prepared. We came in early and trained at the WACA. When we came here for the first time, we did well so the onus is on the youngsters to take up the responsibility as well," the India skipper for Perth Test said.