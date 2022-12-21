Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WTC 2023: This is how WTC standings will look like at end of 2022 if results go India's way

With less than 24 hours to go before the start of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, the Indian team looks poised to take a giant step towards the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Leading the series 1-0, the Indian team is in the driving seat for the final in June 2023 as they occupy the second spot. So, with 2022 dropping curtains, can Team India strengthen their bid if results elsewhere go their way?

What is left to play in 2022?

As things stand, three Test matches are remaining in the calendar year 2022 that includes India’s Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka, starting on Thursday (December 22) while Australia host South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday (December 26), the other big contest will see Pakistan host New Zealand on Boxing Day with yet another big encounter.

How would Standings look if results go India’s way?

For India to stand a better chance of playing in the WTC final, South Africa should lose the majority of their matches while Pakistan also need to be on the wrong side of the result so that India don’t have any mathematical issues of making it to the final. So assuming both Pakistan and South Africa lose their matches and win against Bangladesh, the India team will be in the pole position to qualify.

India will attend a PCT of 58.70, subject to no penalties, and will sit second in the standings with their eighth win of the cycle. On the flip side, South Africa which are India’s nearest rival as things stand will drop to a PCT of 50 and therefore will drop below Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Sri Lanka as a result will stand third at the end of 2022 in the WTC standings.

Pakistan who are all but out of contention for the final after their humiliating defeat against England in the recently concluded Test series will drop to a PCT of 35.90 while a win for Pakistan will see them with a PCT of 43.59 and thus maintain a glimmer of hope to make the final.

What if India loses and South Africa win?

In case India lose against Bangladesh they will drop to 51.56 PCT and will sit below Sri Lanka and therefore will be at a big loss. A win for South Africa coupled with India’s defeat will see South Africa attain a PCT of 58.33 and will be back in the pole position for the WTC final spot. Sri Lanka in the meantime will remain on 53.33 PCT as they are not in action.

