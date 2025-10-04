WTC Points Table update: India better their PCT after thumping win against West Indies, visitors stay winless India beat the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs to win the first Test of the two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, within eight sessions. This was the third victory for the Shubman Gill-led side in the ongoin World Test Championship.

Shubman Gill's Indian Test side continued its good run in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC), beginning the home season with a thumping win against the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was India's third win of the new cycle as they improved their points percentage (PCT), having lost two and drawn one game in the five-match England tour, a couple of months ago, on the other hand, it will be another soul-searching session for the Windies, who remain winless in the WTC 2025-27.

India earned 12 points from the Ahmedabad win and it helped the two-time WTC finalists to take their PCT to 55.56 from 46.67, however, the position remained the same on the ladder - No 3. Three wins and a draw in six matches mean that India have 40 points in their kitty, while the West Indies are yet to get on the board, having lost 0-3 at home against Australia.

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100 2. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 3. India 6 3 2 1 40 55.56 4. England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33 5. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 6. West Indies 4 0 4 0 0 0 New Zealand Yet to play Pakistan Yet to play South Africa Yet to play

Three teams are yet to play a game in the current cycle, but for India, the Oval win in the fifth and final Test against England was really vital in Gill and Co staying there and thereabouts near the top of the table. Australia are still at the top, being unbeaten, but with India set to play three more Test matches this season, South Africa playing against Pakistan, starting next week and the Ashes series yet to come, there will be a lot of movement on the standings before the end of 2025.