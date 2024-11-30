Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
  WTC points table update after South Africa's huge win over Sri Lanka in first Test in Durban

WTC Points Table update: Sri Lanka managed to give some fight in the second innings with Dinesh Chandimal scoring 83 runs off 174 and captain Dhananjay de Silva adding 59 runs but the Proteas bowlers proved too strong on Day 4 in Durban.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 17:05 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 17:19 IST
WTC points table update
Image Source : GETTY South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka in the first Test on November 30, 2024

South Africa registered a huge 233-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Durban to take a big jump in the World Test Champions 2023-25 points table on Saturday. South Africa jumped 3 places up to the 2nd position to boost their chances for the spot in the final.

The Proteas surpassed Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to rise to the 2nd position with their 5th win in 9 matches in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Australia slipped to the third position while Sri Lanka dropped to the fifth place after South Africa's huge win.

Five teams India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are all fighting for the two final spots in the 2023-25 season. India regained their top spot after their emphatic win over Australia in Perth last week and are favourites to make the WTC final.

WTC Points Table 2023-25 Update

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. India 15 9 5 1 110 61.11
2. South Africa (+3) 9 5 3 1 64 59.25
3. Australia (-1) 13 8 4 1 90 55.56
4. New Zealand 11 6 5 0 72 54.55
5. Sri Lanka (-2) 10 5 5 0 60 50.00
6. England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79
7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33
8. Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.50
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

Meanwhile, England are closing in on a big win over New Zealand in the ongoing first Test match in Christchurch. New Zealand will drop below Sri Lanka in the points table with a loss while the Three Lions are already knocked out of the race for the WTC final.

