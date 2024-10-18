WTC Points Table Update after Pakistan beat England to snap humiliating winless streak at home

Pakistan have finally broken their 11-match-long winless streak in Test cricket at home after their 152-run win over England in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 18.
The win in Multan has brought curtains on Pakistan's joint-longest streak without a win at home and it is also the first win of Shan Masood's Test career as captain. Pakistan have won a Test match on home soil for the first time since February 2021.
Updated WTC Points Table after Pakistan's win over England in Multan
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|1.
|India
|11
|8
|2
|1
|98
|74.24
|2.
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.50
|3.
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.56
|4.
|England
|18
|9
|8
|1
|93
|43.05
|5.
|South Africa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|28
|38.89
|6.
|New Zealand
|8
|3
|5
|0
|36
|37.50
|7.
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|5
|0
|33
|34.38
|8.
|Pakistan
|9
|3
|6
|0
|40
|25.92
|9.
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
More to follow.......