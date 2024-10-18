WTC Points Table Update after Pakistan beat England to snap humiliating winless streak at home

Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Pakistan have already crashed out of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final race and neither can England make it to the marquee clash. England continue to occupy the fourth spot on the WTC points table.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2024 12:25 IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Multan.
Image Source : AP Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Multan.

Pakistan have finally broken their 11-match-long winless streak in Test cricket at home after their 152-run win over England in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 18.

The win in Multan has brought curtains on Pakistan's joint-longest streak without a win at home and it is also the first win of Shan Masood's Test career as captain. Pakistan have won a Test match on home soil for the first time since February 2021.

Updated WTC Points Table after Pakistan's win over England in Multan

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. India 11 8 2 1 98 74.24
2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4. England 18 9 8 1 93 43.05
5. South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
6. New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 37.50
7. Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38
8. Pakistan 9 3 6 0 40 25.92
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

More to follow.......

