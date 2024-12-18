WTC points table update after Gabba draw: India stay at No 3, race to the final gets riveting

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The third Test at Gabba between India and Australia ended in a draw as the series is 1-1 going into the final two Tests

The third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane ended up being a damp squib as rain ruled the roost and fittingly forced the match to finish early as both teams shook hands on Day 5 on Wednesday, December 18. Only 24.1 overs of play was possible on the fifth and final day of the Test match. The match did move swiftly from the second innings to the fourth but it was always going to end in a draw and seeing the incessant rains not relent, the umpires decided to call it off.

Now, the series is squared 1-1 going into the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests at the MCG and SCG, respectively. The draw has made the World Test Championship (WTC) table and scenario interesting given that India now need to win both their remaining games to stay in contention to make it to the third straight final.

The draw meant that India's PCT reduced to 55.88 from 57.29 and winning the remaining two games is the only option remaining for the two-time WTC finalists as 24 points from here will take their PCT to 60.52. The two wins just might be enough for India to go through without depending on anyone.

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. South Africa 10 6 3 1 76 63.33 2. Australia 15 9 4 2 106 58.88 3. India 17 9 6 2 114 55.88 4. New Zealand 14 7 7 0 81 48.21 5. Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 60 45.45 6. England 22 6 7 0 69 44.23 7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8. Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 45 31.25 9. West Indies 11 2 7 2 32 24.24

Similarly, Australia's