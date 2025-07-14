WTC points table update after England's win over India in Lord's Test The third Test of the five-match series between England and India concluded today at Lord's. England defeated India by 22 runs as they defended 192 runs in the fourth innings successfully and have now taken a 2-1 lead in the series. Here's the WTC points table update:

London:

England defeated India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's, successfully defending the target of 193 runs on the final day. The visitors were 58/4 when play started on Day 5 and needed the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to score runs. However, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer nipped out wickets early to leave India reeling at 81/7, and from there on, there was no looking back for the home side as India folded for 170 runs in the post-lunch session.

With this win, England have jumped to second place in the WTC points table 2025-27. Their PCT is 66.67 with two wins in three matches in the ongoing cycle, while Australia are on top with a PCT of 100, having won both their Test matches so far. Australia also seem set to strengthen their position at the top as they are in a good position in the third Test against the West Indies, which is being played under the lights at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, with this loss, India have slipped to fourth place in the WTC points table and their PCT is 33.33, having lost two out of three Tests played so far. Though it is only a start of the WTC cycle for all teams, every point is important, given how close it gets in the end.

What happened on Day 5 at Lord's?

Rishabh Pant was the first batter to get out as Archer sent his off-stump for a walk, and soon Rahul followed suit, thanks to a stunning review from Stokes. Washington Sundar, the hero with the ball for India in the second innings, couldn't open his account as Jofra Archer took a brilliant one-handed catch off his bowling.

At 81/7, India were down and out, but Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy weathered the storm for a bit to stitch 30 runs together for the eighth wicket. Just when it seemed that the duo would go unscathed till lunch, Reddy nicked one to the wicketkeeper off Chris Woakes. Despite being 82/7 and then 118/8, India put up a valiant show to stay alive in the match just before their resistance was broken in the third session.

Here's the latest WTC points table after IND vs ENG Lord's Test: