WTC Points Table after Team India's 4332 day long invincible home run in Tests comes to screeching halt

New Zealand's fairytale series win over India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has not only ended the latter's 11-year-long unbeaten streak at home in the red-ball format but has also hurt them badly on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Though Team India are still at the top of the WTC points table, the crushing defeat at the hands of the Kiwis has dented their progress badly. India now have eight wins and four losses along with a draw in 13 games of the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Updated WTC Points Table after India's Test series loss in Pune

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. India 13 8 4 1 98 62.82 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.55 4. New Zealand 10 5 5 0 60 50.00 5. South Africa 7 3 3 1 40 47.62 6. England 19 9 9 0 93 40.78 7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8. Bangladesh 9 3 6 0 33 30.56 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

The 113-run loss at the hands of the Tom Latham-side has jolted India badly and their chances of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

India need to win the third Test of the series against the Blackcaps which is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1 onwards.

Thereafter, India will head down under for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is expected to be a stiff challenge for them.

Though India have registered victory in their previous two tours of Australia, the series defeat at the hands of the Kiwis raises question marks over India's preparedness for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.