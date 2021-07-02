WTC Final | Wasn't easy to see New Zealand celebrate until midnight, it sounded like war cry: Ashwin

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BLACKCAPS New Zealand players after winning the WTC final against India

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that it wasn't easy to see New Zealand celebrate their World Test Championship (WTC) title as it sounded like a "war cry".

Ashwin, who recalled India's eight-wicket defeat in the marquee clash last month, highlighted the other side of having a room at the match venue and said that the Kiwis didn't stop celebrating the win until midnight.

In the rain-marred Test at Hampshire Bowl, New Zealand went on to defeat India by eight wickets to clinch the mace and end their long drought of ICC silverware. Chasing a modest 139-run target on the reserve day, the sun smiled down on Kane Williamson as he and Ross Taylor steered New Zealand past the finish line with quite a few overs to spare.

“After the match, New Zealand have this custom of celebrating with the trophy and a few drinks in the dressing room. It was tough to see it.

"I think it is the flip side of having a room above the ground. They celebrated until 12. They even arrived at the pitch, and it sounded like a war cry to express their happiness. It was quite upsetting to see as we couldn’t make it, said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin, who finished the 2019-21 WTC cycle as leading wicket-taker, also highlighted the struggles of living in a bio-bubble. The Indian contingent is currently on a three-week break before they regroup ahead of the Test series against England, starting from August 4 in Nottingham.

“We were in the bubble throughout. So after a long time, we are able to get some fresh air and step out. I have rented a car, and I am just driving around the country. First, we visited Devon. It was a beautiful and picturesque place," he said.

"We went at an altitude that connected the ocean and the hill. This break is important for us. We had a lot of time between the WTC final and the England series. Obviously, we will practice, but this break is good. It has been quite hard being in the bubble. We have been in the bubble for 1.5 years.”