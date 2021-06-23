WTC Final: Indian fan's reaction after Ajinkya Rahane dismissal goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ICC WTC Final: Indian fan's reaction after Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal goes viral on social media

India had a nightmarish first session on the reserve day as they lost three crucial wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

The Indian team managed to add 66 runs before the lunch but losing a mini batting collapse put them on the backfoot in Southampton. While Kohli (13) and Pujara (15) were dismissed by towering Kyle Jamieson, Rahane (15) was shown the exit door by Trent Boult.

Following the early departure of Kohli and Rahane, Indian fans had pinned their hopes on vice-captain Rahane to steady the trembling batting unit. However, in an attempt to flick it towards the leg side, he had a faint tickle and wicketkeeper BJ Watling made no mistake in grabbing the catch.

While Rahane was making his way back to the dressing room, an Indian fan's on-air reaction caught the attention on social media. The fan's reaction changed from jubilation to dejection in no time.

After Jamieson's impressive show in the morning session, Boult plunged misery on Indian batsmen by dismissing Rishabh Pant (41) and R Ashwin (7). Neil Wagner also chipped in with a wicket, getting the better of Ravindra Jadeja. The fall of Ashwin's wicket left India tottering at 158/8.

The rain-marred Test has advanced to the sixth day where both teams are contesting for the mace. In case of a draw or tie, India and New Zealand would be named joint-winners of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The ICC has also announced prize money for the WTC cycle, which began two years ago in 2019. The winners of the summit clash will get USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get USD 800,000.