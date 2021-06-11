WTC Final | BCCI shares training video of Virat Kohli and Co as Indian team gets 'into the groove': Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI India skipper Virat Kohli

The World Test Championship (WTC) is less than a week away and cricket fans have already started buzzing about the much-awaited contest between India and New Zealand.

Two world-class sides, led by Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, will battle for glory at the Ageas Bowl from June 18th. The BCCI on Friday shared a clip where Kohli's men were training to 'get into the groove' for the summit clash against the Kiwis.

The BCCI posted a video of the players training and wrote: "#TeamIndia get into the groove for the #WTC21 Final."

Apart from skipper Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant were spotted hitting the nets in the video. Earlier in the day, the Indian board had asked fans to 'get behind' Team India ahead of their high-octane clash against the Kiwis.

The BCCI on Thursday had shared the first video of players practicing in the nets after they came out of isolation. The players had a full session with all the main names present in the nets.

"We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high Fire. #TeamIndia's preparations are in full swing for the #WTC21 Final," the BCCI had written in a Twitter post along with a short video of the training session.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently involved in the second and final Test against hosts England at Edgbaston. While regular skipper Kane Williamson has been rested due to an injury, Tom Latham is leading the Kiwis in Birmingham.