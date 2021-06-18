WTC Final | All you need to know about reserve day on June 23

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli

Fans were glued to their screens, cheering for their favourite team to get a decent headstart in Southampton albeit with the fickle weather conditions in England. India and New Zealand were all set to give in their all in a bid to add their name into history books before rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the title clash at the Ageas Bowl.

A two-year wait to witness two potent sides contesting for Test supremacy resulted in a day filled with frustration and suspense. On expected lines, the downpour started Thursday night and continued till afternoon, leaving the outfield with puddles and millions of fans in dismay.

Due to incessant rain, the opening day's play was finally called off after multiple inspections, bringing the reserve day into the equation.

Following a complete washout of Day 1 of the titular five-day Test, fans are looking forward to seeing a reserve day or sixth day on June 23rd (Wednesday). Interestingly, reserve day also came into the picture the last time India and New Zealand crossed swords in an ICC event. The 2019 World Cup semi-final turned into a two-day affair after heavens opened at Old Trafford.

Fans are most likely to witness a similar situation. With six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself, the final will go the distance and reserve day would make up for the lost time.

The reserve day officially came into effect half an hour into the second session (6:40 pm IST). Hence, two and half hours of play will be covered up within the next five days by 30 minutes of an early start on each day. It will now be 98 overs per day and whatever overs were lost during the first five days will be bowled on the reserve day.

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” ICC had said in a release while announcing the playing conditions for the WTC final.

India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners of the WTC if their clash in Southampton ends in a draw/tie.

“There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the release further read.