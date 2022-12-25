WTC 2023 Standings: After India's win over Bangladesh, Here are all World Test Championship final scenarios

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Team India

India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling 2nd Test and registered a clean sweep in the series. By registering victory, India have managed to retain their second spot in the World Test Championships table.

With four Test matches remaining, India are behind Australia on the WTC standings with a PCT of 58.93 %. While Australia are leading the table with a PCT % of 76.92, South Africa and Sri Lanka are positioned on the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

How is the Test match result advantageous for India? Which teams in contention to reach the WTC final? Let's find out:

How will the teams make it to the ICC World Test Championship final?

According to WTC, out of the nine teams, the top two teams will make it to the final in June 2023. “Finalists for the World Test Championship will be decided by the percentage of points they have earned from those they have contested for,” according to an ICC report.

What does the current WTC Points table look like?

Australia tops the table with 76.92% PCT followed by India with 54.55% PCT. When it comes to South Africa, they are at the third position with 54.55% PCT, and Sri Lanka are at the fourth position with PCT% of 53.33.

How can India make it to the final?

If India wants to finish in the top two, they have to produce good results in the Home Tests against the Aussies. Their best finish would be 68.06% PCT. However, they have competitors with best possible finishing percentage better than India. South Africa have a total of four Tests remaining against Australia and West Indies and can finish with 69.77% PCT. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have two Tests against New Zealand, if they win both the Tests then they can finish with 61.11% PCT. Other teams however can pose lesser threat to the men in blue.

Which countries cannot make it to WTC Final?

England who are at the fifth position and have no match remaining will have the best finish of 46.97 PCT and are out of contention. On the other hand, Bangladesh too are out of contetntion with best finish of 11.11 % PCT

How will the table-toppers Australia make it to the final?

Australia's best possible finish is 84.21% PCT and looking at their current standings, their chances to finish at the top are very high.

