WTC 2023-25 updated standings after South Africa qualify for final, how has this affected India's chances?

South Africa held their nerves to defeat Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series to register a famous win at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen put up a valiant show to help the Proteas chase down 148 in the Centurion Test to take them into the finals of the World Test Championship 2023-25. South Africa have now become the first team to reach into the WTC final that will be played at Lord's next year.

Here is how the latest WTC 2023-25 points table look after South Africa qualified for the final.

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. South Africa 11 7 3 1 88 66.66 2. Australia 15 9 4 2 106 58.88 3. India 17 9 6 2 114 55.88 4. New Zealand 14 7 7 0 81 48.21 5. Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 60 45.45 6. England 22 6 7 0 69 44.23 7. Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 45 31.25 8. Pakistan 11 4 7 0 40 30.30 9. West Indies 11 2 7 2 32 24.24

More to follow...