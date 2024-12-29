Sunday, December 29, 2024
     
WTC 2023-25 updated standings after South Africa qualify for final, how has this affected India's chances?

South Africa have become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship 2025 final. They defeated Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series to make their way into the Lord's final next year. Here is how the result has affected India's chances and the updated WTC standings.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Dec 29, 2024 17:10 IST, Updated : Dec 29, 2024 17:11 IST
Image Source : AP Check updated WTC standings after SA qualify for WTC final.

South Africa held their nerves to defeat Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series to register a famous win at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen put up a valiant show to help the Proteas chase down 148 in the Centurion Test to take them into the finals of the World Test Championship 2023-25. South Africa have now become the first team to reach into the WTC final that will be played at Lord's next year.

Here is how the latest WTC 2023-25 points table look after South Africa qualified for the final.

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. South Africa 11 7 3 1 88 66.66
2. Australia 15 9 4 2 106 58.88
3. India 17 9 6 2 114 55.88
4. New Zealand 14 7 7 0 81 48.21
5. Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 60 45.45
6. England 22 6 7 0 69 44.23
7. Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 45 31.25
8. Pakistan 11 4 7 0 40 30.30
9. West Indies 11 2 7 2 32 24.24

 
 
More to follow...
