WTC 2023-25 updated standings after South Africa qualify for final, how has this affected India's chances?

South Africa held their nerves to defeat Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series to register a famous win at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen put up a valiant show to help the Proteas chase down 148 in the Centurion Test to take them into the finals of the World Test Championship 2023-25. South Africa have now become the first team to reach into the WTC final that will be played at Lord's next year.
Here is how the latest WTC 2023-25 points table look after South Africa qualified for the final.
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|1.
|South Africa
|11
|7
|3
|1
|88
|66.66
|2.
|Australia
|15
|9
|4
|2
|106
|58.88
|3.
|India
|17
|9
|6
|2
|114
|55.88
|4.
|New Zealand
|14
|7
|7
|0
|81
|48.21
|5.
|Sri Lanka
|11
|5
|6
|0
|60
|45.45
|6.
|England
|22
|6
|7
|0
|69
|44.23
|7.
|Bangladesh
|12
|4
|8
|0
|45
|31.25
|8.
|Pakistan
|11
|4
|7
|0
|40
|30.30
|9.
|West Indies
|11
|2
|7
|2
|32
|24.24