Wriddhiman Saha gets guard of honour in final first class match, CAB felicitates him

Wriddhiman Saha getting felicitated by CAB.

Former India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha received a guard of honour from his Bengal teammates on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy clash against Punjab at Eden Gardens. He rejoined Bengal in 2024 in November, the cricketer announced playing his last domestic season. Now, with Bengal on the verge of not qualifying for the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy, Saha announced playing his last game and for the same, the players honoured him with the guard of honour and the Cricket Association of Bengal also felicitated him.

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!” Saha had posted on his Instagram account.

After the felicitation, the cricketer thanked CAB president Snehasish Ganguly and thanked his teammates, coaches and fans who have supported him over the years.

“An emotional and proud moment as I step onto the field for one last time! Honored to be felicitated by CAB President Snehasish Ganguly at Eden Gardens. Grateful for all the love, support, and memories over the years. Bengal cricket has been my home, and this journey has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and fans for being a part of it. Here’s to one final match,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the cricketer failed to open his account in the first innings. He departed for nil as Gurnoor Brar picked up his wicket. On the other hand, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders reached out to Wriddhiman with a coaching offer ahead of the new season but the player turned it down.

Explaining the reason behind the move, Saha mentioned that he is mentally not ready to take up the role of a coach and for the same reason, he turned it down.