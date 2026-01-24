WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals surpass Mumbai Indians following win over RCB, check full points table Delhi Capitals bounced back in WPL 2026 with a confident seven-wicket win over RCB, surpassing Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants in the points table. RCB posted just 109 runs, and despite early setbacks, Delhi chased it down with Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 42.

Vadodara:

With just two wins in four matches, Delhi Capitals were in a state of bother in the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The Jemimah Rodrigues-led side, however, made a strong return to the tournament with back-to-back wins over Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Saturday’s win over RCB in particular would give them plenty of confidence for the remainder of the season, especially as the Smriti Mandhana-led side was unbeaten so far.

In the match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, Bengaluru had a difficult time with the bat in the first innings. They failed to find any sort of momentum and for the most part, it felt like a one-woman show. Mandhana made 38 runs amid little support from other batters, as eight of RCB cricketers scored in single digits. Nandini Sharma, who has been phenomenal with the ball this season, picked up three wickets and also became the leading wicket-taker of the season.

Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp and Minnu Mani picked up two wickets each as Bengaluru posted only 109 runs on the board in the first innings. When it came to the chase, Delhi lost two early wickets of Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee. The team was reduced to 24/2 and it could have been tricky for the side had they lost a couple of more wickets but Jemimah and Laura Wolvaardt’s 48-run partnership took the game away from RCB’s reach.

Laura, in particular, saw the game through, scoring an unbeaten 42 runs off 38 balls, while her national teammate Kapp added 19 as Delhi won the match by seven wickets. With the win, they moved to second on the points table, surpassing Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. They are now two points clear of Mumbai and UP Warriorz, but a defeat can change the complexion of the table at any moment as WPL is heading towards the business end of the tournament.

WPL 2026 points table: