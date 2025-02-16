WPL 2025: Two controversial run out calls bring about focus on rules around LED stumps

Follow us on Image Source : WPL/BCCI Harmanpreet Kaur

The second game of the ongoing WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians women take on Delhi Capitals women. Both sides locked horns at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Saturday, February 15. The clash saw Delhi Capitals emerge victorious and win their very first game of the season.

However, apart from the result, it was something different from the game that managed to capture all the headlines. It is worth noting that several run-out decisions were made in the latter stages of the clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

The major incident happened on the fourth ball of the 18th over of the run chase. Stepping across from the ball and missing her shot, Shikha Pandey attempted to steal a bye. However, a direct hit at the striker's end saw the run-out decision go to the third umpire. The replay clearly showed that Pandey's bat was at the crease line when the LED stumps had lit up.

However, the third umpire moved it one frame forward and based her not out decision on the next frame, when the bails were removed. It is interesting to note that Appendix D of the WPL 2025 playing conditions states that "where LED wickets are used, the moment at which the wicket has been put down shall be deemed to be the first frame in which the LED lights are illuminated and subsequent frames show the bail permanently removed from the top of the stumps."

Witnessing the decision, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was visibly upset as she came forward to have a chat with the officials. Furthermore, a similar incident happened shortly after due to a mix-up between Radha Yadav and Niki Prasad. After the throw, wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia broke the stumps as Radha Yadav dived to save her wicket.

The decision once again went to the third umpire, and it was clear that no part of the bat was past the crease line when the LED stumps lit up. However, the umpire once again based her decision on the time when the bails were lifted. In a controversial game full of viral moments, it was Delhi Capitals who eventually were the winners as they defeated MI by two wickets.