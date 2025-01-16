WPL 2025 Schedule: RCB to clash against Gujarat in opener on February 14, Mumbai to host final on March 15

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Four cities will host the 3rd edition of Women's Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to clash against Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 14. The BCCI announced the highly-anticipated schedule for the WPL 2025 on Thursday, January 16.

Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai are set to host a total of 22 matches in the third edition of the tournament. Mumbai will also play a host to both knockout games - Eliminator and Final at iconic Cricket Club of India.

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions having won their maiden title in the 2024 season by defeating Delhi Capitals in the thrilling final. Delhi Capitals, led by legendary Australian captain Meg Lanning, reached the finals of the first two editions and will begin their 2025 campaign against the mighty Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on February 15.

"The tournament will kick off on 14th February at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants (GG) will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-octane season opener" the WPL media advisory said. "Baroda will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), champions of the first WPL edition, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 21st February."

Vadodara's brand-new BCA Stadium is set to host the first six matches of the tournament. Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the next eight games, most among four venues picked. Lucknow will host the four group-stage games and Mumbai has been allotted two league-stage matches and two knockout games.