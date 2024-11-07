WPL 2025 Retentions: Mumbai Indians list of retained and released players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have confirmed their list of retained and released players ahead of the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). After winning the inaugural edition, the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't defend the title last year losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eliminator. However, the former champions have kept their faith in most of the players who featured in the previous edition.

Here's the list of retained players in Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, S Sajana, Fatima Jaffer, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishna

Released players by Mumbai Indians

Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong

Purse Remaining: 2.65 crore