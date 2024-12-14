WPL 2025 mini-auction: All You Need to Know

Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
The WPL 2025 mini-auction will be held in Bengaluru. All five teams have kept their core intact and would like to make a few valuable additions to their respective squads at the auction on December 15 (Sunday).

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 9:48 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 10:26 IST
Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning pose with the WPL trophy.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning pose with the WPL trophy.

The WPL 2025 mini-auction is just a few hours away as all five franchises prepare to make valuable additions to their respective squads ahead of the third season of the marquee tournament. The WPL mini-auction will be organized in Bengaluru on December 15 (Sunday) and start from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

How many players are a part of the final auction list?

Over 400 players had registered for the mini-auction but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reduced it to 120 after the inputs received from all the five franchises. There are 91 Indians and nine of them are capped players. A total of 29 overseas players have made it to the final list.

Slots available

Only 19 slots are to be filled between the five teams and therefore most of the players won't find a buyer at the auction.

  1. Delhi Capitals: 4
  2. Mumbai Indians: 4
  3. Gujarat Giants: 4
  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4
  5. UP Warriorz: 3

Purse available

The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants have the biggest purse of Rs 4.4 crore. They have four slots available and can pick a maximum of two overseas. Notably, they had released the most players (six) ahead of the auction. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have the smallest purse available of Rs 2.5 crore.

  1. Delhi Capitals: 2.5 crore
  2. Gujarat Giants: 4.4 crore
  3. Mumbai Indians: 2.65 crore
  4. RCB: 3.25 crore
  5. UP Warriorz: 3.90 crore

Players with highest base price

Deandra Dottin, fondly known as 'The World Boss' and England's captain Heather Knight are the only two players who have kept their base price at Rs 50 lakhs. 

Are there players from Associate nations, a part of the auction?

Three players from the associate nations will be up for grabs at the auction. Theertha Satish (UAE), Samaira Dharnidharka (UAE) and Sarah Bryce (Scotland) are those three players.

