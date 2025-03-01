WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals qualify for playoffs, blank RCB in Bengaluru with fourth-straight defeat Delhi Capitals have five wins in their seven matches in the Women's Premier League 2025. DC have assured themselves of a spot in the next stage, while handing RCB their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament. RCB have not won a single game at home this season.

Delhi Capitals emphatically defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 14th match of Women's Premier League 2025 to confirm their spot in the playoffs. DC, the two-time finalists, have now registered their fifth win of the tournament to assure themselves of a place in the next stage.

DC mowed down a middling target of 148 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with Shafali Verma and Jess Jonaseen starring with the bat with 80 and 61 runs, respectively, in the chase. Both batted at the top gear and went unbeaten, with Shafali making 80 from just 43 balls, while Jonassen hit 61 from 38 deliveries to take the team home in 15.3 overs.

DC have now handed RCB their fourth-straight loss in the tournament and have also blanked them at their home - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defending champions RCB had started the tournament with two consecutive wins but have now been hit with a new low, having suffered four losses on trot, all of which have surprisingly come at home.

Coming to the match, RCB were able to make only 147 on what looked like a pristine batting surface. They lost skipper Smriti Mandhana as early as in the second over. Ellys Perry came at No.3 and tried bringing the team on track. However, there was not much intent from the RCB batters, with Danni Wyatt-Hodge falling for an 18-ball 21 and Raghvi Bist laboring her way to a 32-ball 33.

Perry crossed her fifty yet again but didn't get support from the others. Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja were dismissed cheaply for five and two, respectively, too, as RCB ended way too short on 147. Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers, having taken 2/24 in her four overs.

Meg Lanning was dismissed early in the third over in the run chase. However, Shafali continued her fine touch and, this time, made it count the most with a blistering knock. She was partnered well by Jonassen, who herself punished the bowlers as DC romped home with nine wickets in hand and 27 balls to go.

RCB now have serious trouble with their title defence, having lost their last four games. They are on the fourth spot in the standings with two wins in six matches, and time is running out for them.