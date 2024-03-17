WPL 2024 final: Royal Challengers Bangalore make one change to winning combination, Delhi Capitals unchanged

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning.

WPL 2024 final: Royal Challengers and Delhi Capitals clash for the ultimate prize in the Women's Premier League as the two sides lock horns in the final of the 2024 edition of the tournament. The Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and has opted to bat first in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Capitals are going with the same side, while RCB have made a change to their winning combination. Smriti Mandhana's side removed left-arm medium bowler Shradda Pokharkar from her side and brought in S Meghana into the team.

"We will bat tonight, feel that's the best chance to win the game. The pitch looks good and we'll have to bat well. What has happened before is irrelevant, we're up against a great team and we need to play well. We're going with the same team," Lanning said at the toss.

"We would have batted first as well, but I think it doesn't really go well, we will have to bowl well, stick to our plans and play some good cricket. We've had a lot of ups and downs so far, but we need to be at our best tonight. This is the 4th match on the same wicket, the last game, it played slow. We've one change - Meghana comes in for Pokharkar," Mandhana said at the flip of the coin.

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have never won an IPL and the WPL too as the tournament will get a new champion on Sunday in Delhi. The Capitals earned a direct entry into the final courtesy of their top-of-the-points table finish. The RCB side got into the finale after a heart-stopping win in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani