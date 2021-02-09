World Test C'ship: India drop to fourth position after 227-run loss to England; See full table

Image Source : BCCI.TV India have dropped to the fourth position in the World Test Championship table with a 227-run loss against England in Chennai.

With a 227-run thrashing at the hands of England, Team India has dropped down to the fourth position in the World Test Championship table. England registered their third-successive win on Asian soil (two in Sri Lanka), outclassing India on the final day of the Test to bowl them out on 192 in a 420-run chase.

James Anderson and Jack Leach were the stars for England with the bowl, taking seven wickets among them on the final day of the game, as the Indian batting order collapsed again after a promising start to the day by Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara.

For India, Virat Kohli held one end for a majority of the time on the crease, top-scoring with 72.

In the World Test Championship table, India slipped to the fourth position with 68.3% points, while England are now at the top of the table with 70.3.

Here's the full table:

While New Zealand have already qualified for the final at Lord's, India, England and Australia remain in contention for the second spot in the title match, which will take place between July 18-22 at the iconic stadium.

For India to qualify for the final, Virat Kohli's men will have to beat England by either 2-1 or 3-1.