World Legends Pro T20 League 2026: Where to watch marquee event live on TV and online in India? The inaugural World Legends Pro T20 League starts on January 26 in Goa, featuring six franchises led by legendary cricketers. Over 90 former stars will compete in 18 matches across ten days, with the final scheduled for February 4. Check where to watch the marquee tournament.

Goa:

Cricket’s nostalgia circuit takes a new turn as a fresh T20 property launches in Goa. The World Legends Pro T20 League will make its debut on Monday, January 26, with every fixture staged at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa. The schedule stretches over ten days and concludes on February 4, 2026, with 18 matches planned across the competition.

Six teams have been confirmed for the inaugural season, bringing together a wide range of former international icons and well-known Indian names. Rajasthan Lions, Delhi Warriors, Pune Panthers, Dubai Royals, Gurugram Thunders and Maharashtra Tycoons will all chase the first championship. Each franchise is captained by a celebrated former player, and the tournament roster features more than 90 cricketers who have left a mark on the global game.

Supporters attending in Goa or following the action can see appearances from Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn and Eoin Morgan, among many others. The league aims to blend competitive cricket with star appeal, offering fans a chance to watch familiar faces in a short-format setting.

The format will see every side face the others once in a single round-robin phase. After the league matches, the top four teams on the points table will progress to the semi-finals on February 3. The title clash is slated for February 4, with net run rate determining positions if teams finish tied on points. Michael Clarke is serving as the league commissioner.

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Squads

Delhi Warriors

Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Chirag Gandhi, Ravi Jangid, Harbhajan Singh(c), Isuru Udana, Irfan Pathan, Imran Tahir, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rahul Shukla, Diwesh Pathania, Suboth Bhati

Dubai Royals

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Gitansh Khera (wk), Fidel Edwards, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Samit Patel, Abhishek Raut, Kirk Edwards, Danushka Gunathilaka, Parvez Rasool, Monu Kumar, Peter Trego, Amit Verma, Piyush Chawla, Chris Mpofu

Gurugram Thunders

Thisara Perera (c), Phil Mustard, Ross Taylor, Cheteshwar Pujara, Colin de Grandhomme, S Sreesanth, Stuart Broad, Rayad Emrit, Jermaine Blackwood, Amitoze Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Akshay Wakhare, Malinda Pushpakumara, Saurin Thakar, Pawan Negi

Rajasthan Lions

Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Cutting, Elton Chigumbura, Naman Ojha, Callum Ferguson, Angelo Perera, JP Duminy, Suresh Raina, Bipul Sharma, Pinal Shah, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Shadab Jakati

Pune Panthers

Kieron Pollard (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Upul Tharanga, Amit Mishra, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Robin Uthappa, Kamil Leverock, Rahul Yadav, Asad Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Faiz Fazal, Priyank Panchal, Ishwar Pandey

Maharashtra Tycoons

Dinesh Karthik (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Chris Gayle, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Stuart Binny, Peter Siddle, Shaun Marsh, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Baltej Singh, Manvinder Bisla, Siddarth Kaul

World Legends Pro T20 League: Where to watch?

Indian audiences will be able to watch the matches live via the FanCode and SonyLIV platforms, with streaming available on both their apps and official websites.