World Cup: Rohit Sharma fined for overspeeding his Lamborghini on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma scored 48 runs against Bangladesh on October 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma was found guilty of overspeeding his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Wednesday, October 18. The Indian men's cricket team captain was fined by Highway Police for overspeeding his Lamborghini Urus car on two occasions a day before India's fourth ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pune.

Reports of the Indian skipper crossing 200 kmph while driving his car on his way to Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium emerged on Thursday. But highway police revealed that Rohit's car clocked 117 kmph on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the fine was generated in the automatic speeding system for crossing the set 105 kmph limit.

“The challans were generated by the automated system on Wednesday and the fine amount has been paid,” Lata Phad, superintendent of highway police, said on Friday.

Rohit was fined Rs 4,000 for breaching the speed limit on two occasions and the player swiftly paid the fine the next day. It was not clear if the player was driving his car by himself as he was spotted getting out of his car from the non-driver's seat upon his arrival at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Rohit and his teammate Virat Kohli travelled to Mumbai after India's famous seven-wicket win over rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14. Both veterans arrived in Pune for the Bangladesh game on Wednesday where the rest of the team landed a few hours before the star duo.

Meanwhile, both Rohit and Virat pulled off impressive knocks against Bangladesh as India recorded their fourth straight win in the tournament. Rohit scored 48 runs and currently tops the scoring chart in the World Cup 2023. Virat scored his 48th ODI hundred to guide India to an easy seven-wicket win while chasing 257 runs. Both Rohit and Virat are enjoying a great run in the tournament and are among the leading contenders to finish as leading runscorers.

