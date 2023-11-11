World Cup: For first time in 52 years! South Africa, Afghanistan combine to create special ODI record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa and Afghanistan cricket team players.

World Cup: For the first time in the history of ODI cricket, a special record was created in the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 clash on Friday, November 10. South Africa and Afghanistan faced each other in the 42nd match of World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the game recorded a special feat in the 50-over cricket.

While it seems the ODI matches have declined in numbers in the last decade, 2023 has seen a huge rise in the ODI games played. For the first time in 52 years of the 50-over format, the year 2023 has witnessed 200 ODI matches played till now. The South Africa vs Afghanistan game was the 200th ODI of the year and is nine more than the second most ODIs played in a year - 191 in 2007.

Most ODI matches played in a year:

200 games in 2023

191 games in 2007

161 games in 2022

160 games in 2006

154 games in 1999

Who has played most ODIs in 2023 till now?

Sri Lanka have been part of the most ODI matches in 2023. They have played 31 games in the format, while India and New Zealand are joint-second with 29 matches in the year so far. Canada and Jersey have been part of the least ODIs - five in 2023.

The first ODI match was played 52 years back when Australia took on England on 5th January 1971 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Till now 4699 matches have been played in the format with the South Africa vs Afghanistan game being the latest one.

South Africa survive mini scare

In the game against Afghanistan, the Proteas survived a mini scare in the 245-run chase. South Africa were put under the test in their fourth chase of the tournament and were troubled by the Afghanistan spinners in the latter part of the innings. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo stood tall to take the Proteas home inside 47.3 overs with 5 wickets in hand. South Africa have won 7 of their 9 league stage matches with the two losses coming against India and Netherlands. They will be facing nemesis Australia in one of the semifinals of the tournament.

