World Cup 2023: More misery for Pakistan as ICC slams sanction for slow over rate against South Africa

Pakistan's disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign suffers another blow as the ICC slams sanction for maintaining a slow over rate against South Africa in their recent game on October 27. The international cricket body sanctioned the Pakistani team with a huge fine for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on Saturday.

Babar Azam-led side suffered a thrilling one-wicket defeat while defending 270 runs against the Proteas at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. South Africa's lower order pulled off a stunning fight in the closing stages to stretch the game further which resulted in Pakistan taking time in rotating fielding.

Pakistan were found four overs short during South Africa's innings and so were slapped with a penalty of 20 percent of their match fee by the ICC. As per the ICC Code of Conduct, the players will be fined five percent of their match fee for every short over by the team.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough brought the charge and Pakistan captain Babar Azam accepted sanctions after the game.

Meanwhile, Babar expressed his disappointment after the team's heartbreaking loss in Chennai and said that the team will bounce back in the remaining three games in the group stages.

"Very disappointing, we fought back well but we were 10-15 runs short," Babar said during the post-match presentation. "I think the way fast bowlers bowled, they did well but unfortunately the result was not on our side. It's (DRS) part of the game, this is the umpire's call so I think it's just part of the game. I think it's disappointing everyone, we had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches and put our effort so let's see where we stand after the three matches."

