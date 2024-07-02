World Championship of Legends 2024: Schedule, squads, fixtures; all you need to know about WCL 1

World Championship of Legends 2024: Several legendary cricketers are set to take the field of cricket again as they are about to feature in the first season of the World Championship of Legends.
The League will take place across 10 days from July 3 to July 13 in the United Kingdom. There will be six teams vying for the coveted trophy. From schedule, to format to squads, here is all you need to know about the WCL season 1.
Format of WCL 1
Six teams - India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions - will be featuring in the ten-day long event.
All these teams will face each other once in a round-robin stage as they are placed in the same group. The top four teams after the group stage will head to the semifinals with the two finalists then facing each other on July 13. A total of 18 matches will be played in the tournament.
Venues of WCL 1
The league will take place across two venues in England - Birmingham's Edgbaston and Northhampton's County Ground. The first 10 matches will be held in Edgbaston, while the next seven games, including the two semifinals, will take place in the County Cricket Ground. The final will return back to Birmingham. All the matches will be played at 5:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST.
Schedule of WCL 1
July 03, Wednesday
England Champions vs India Champions - Match 1
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions - Match 2
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
July 04, Thursday
South Africa Champions vs England Champions - Match 3
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions - Match 4
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
July 05, Friday
Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions - Match 5
India Champions vs West Indies Champions - Match 6
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
July 06, Saturday
England Champions vs Australia Champions - Match 7
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions - Match 8
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
July 07, Sunday
South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions - Match 9
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions - Match 10
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
July 08, Monday
India Champions vs Australia Champions - Match 11
Northamptonshire Stadium
July 09, Tuesday
West Indies Champions vs England Champions - Match 12
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions - Match 13
Northamptonshire Stadium
July 10, Wednesday
West Indies Champions vs Australia Champions - Match 14
India Champions vs South Africa Champions - Match 15
Northamptonshire Stadium
July 12, Wednesday
First Semi Final- TBA vs TBA
Second Semi Final- TBA vs TBA
Northamptonshire Stadium
July 13, Saturday
Final Match - TBA vs TBA
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
All squads of WCL 1 teams
India Champions:
Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Pawan Negi
Australia Champions:
Brett Lee, Tim Paine, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Dirk Nannes, Dan Christian, Ben Laughlin, Aaron Finch, Brad Haddin, Callum Ferguson, Peter Siddle, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter Nile, John Hastings
England Champions:
Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Chris Schofield, Sajid Mahmood, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal, Ryan Sidebottom, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Kevin O'Brien
West Indies Champions:
Daren Sammy, Chris Gayle, Samuel Badree, Ravi Rampaul, Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Navin Stewart, Dwayne Smith, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Jonathan Carter
South Africa Champions:
Jacques Kallis (C), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn, Ashwell Prince, Neil McKenzie, Ryan McLaren, Justin Ontong, Rory Kleinveldt, JP Duminy, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Charl Langeveldt
Pakistan Champions:
Younis Khan (C), Misbah Ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanveer, Sohail Khan, Tanveer Ahmad, Muhammad Hafeez, Aamer Yamin, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal