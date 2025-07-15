Workload management debate rages as England take 2-1 lead over India at Lord's After India's 22-run defeat to England in the third Test at Lord's, former cricketer Irfan Pathan highlighted the difference in workload management policies of both teams. He argued that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah could have bowled longer spells in the match.

London:

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has pointed out the contrasting approaches to workload management between India and England, suggesting that this disparity is the key reason behind Shubman Gill’s side trailing 2-1 in the ongoing five-match series. He highlighted that the England captain Ben Stokes wasn’t shy to take up the ball on the morning of Day 5 at Lord’s and bowled a longer spell than expected.

On the other hand, India have been very reserved while handling Jasprit Bumrah. The ace pacer has been used with the new ball and mostly in crucial junctures. Pathan highlighted that Bumrah was given rest in the second Test at Edgbaston and when he was available at Lord’s, the team should have used his services better.

“Ben Stokes bowled a marathon 9.2 over spell in the morning on day five. What a player he is. He bowls, bats and executes a crucial run out of Rishabh Pant but there is no talk of workload management. But with India it is not like that,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

“Bumrah bowls five overs and waits for Joe Root to come out to bat when you need to control the game (in the second innings). It was disappointing. His workload was managed having not played at Edgbaston. When you play a match, there is no workload. You have to win at all costs. The Indian camp could have done that better," he added.

Pretty Cooked: Stokes

After England’s 22-run win in the third Test, Stokes noted that he was pretty tired but loved every bit of the hustle. He highlighted the pride in playing Test cricket and his source of energy in tough times.

“You bowl 45 overs in a Test match and win. Probably the best comparison I could do. I'm pretty cooked. It was a big day today, the game was on the line. Bowling to win a Test match for your country on day five. However, you wake up in the morning, if that doesn't get you going or up for going out there and putting in for your team, I don't know what will,” said Stokes.