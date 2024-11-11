'Won't be surprised if James Anderson goes to...': Vaughan predicts veteran's possible team for IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson.

James Anderson surprised many after registering for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auctions, set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. Anderson, 42, has never played in a global franchise T20 tournament. He retired from test cricket earlier in the year after playing in the Lord's Test against West Indies.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted on which possible team the veteran pacer can head to in the IPL 2025 mega auctions. Vaughan has stated that he won't be surprised to see Anderson going to Chennai Super Kings. "You mention James Anderson, I would not be surprised if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings," Vaughan said on the 'Club Prairie Fire Podcast'.

"They are a team that like someone who can swing it inside the first few overs. They have always had a swinger, whether it is Shardul Thakur or someone else. It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai," Vaughan added in the podcast that also had Adam Gilchrist in attendance.

Anderson has set his base price at Rs 1.25 crores for the auctions and with teams building their squad mostly from scratch, he might get a few buyers. The pacer has not played a T20 since 2014 and his last T20I for England came way back in 2009.

The pacer revealed the reason why he registered for the auctions. "There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play. I have never done the IPL; I have never experienced it and I think for a number of reasons I feel like I have more to give as a player," Anderson had said on a BBC Radio podcast last week.

"I have done a little bit of coaching since I have finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it. I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it, sort of might help me grow my knowledge of the game and help further down the line," Anderson had said.

As many as 1574 players have registered for the IPL mega auctions. 1,165 Indians and 409 overseas are part of the registered list.

Several Indians including Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav have registered themselves at a base price of Rs 2 crore.