Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Women's T20 World Cup in Asia: A tale of heartbreaks for India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Women's T20 World Cup in Asia: A tale of heartbreaks for India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and South Africa have made it to the semifinals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. Despite promising a lot in the lead-up, none of the Asian teams have managed to qualify for the knockouts.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2024 12:47 IST
Women's T20 World Cup
Image Source : GETTY Women's T20 World Cup

The ongoing edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will see defending champions Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa fight for glory over the next few days. They have qualified for the semifinals, with none of the Asian teams making it to the last four.

India were one of the contenders to lift the title with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur even calling it the 'best team ever' to play the T20 World Cup. But come the tournament, the women in blue could only beat Pakistan and Sri Lanka, like they do in the Asia Cup and went down to New Zealand and Australia to be knocked out in the group stage itself.

Teams to qualify for semifinals when T20 World Cup was played in Asia

T20 World Cup Edition Teams to qualify for the semifinals Host country
2012 Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand Sri Lanka
2014 Australia, South Africa, England, West Indies Bangladesh
2016 New Zealand, Australia, England, West Indies India
2024 Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa UAE

Sri Lanka failed to win a single match in four outings while Pakistan also lost three out of four matches in the group stage. Bangladesh were in group B and even they could only beat Scotland and lost the other three games to bow out of the mega event.

While it is not uncommon for all the Asian teams to get knocked out of the Women's World Cup, there is an interesting catch here. Whenever a Women's T20 World Cup happens in Asia, teams like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh do not make it to the semifinals. Yes, it has happened for the fourth time this time around.

Performance of Asian teams when T20 World Cup was played in Asia

Related Stories
'Kept getting selected and then omitted': Kamran Ghulam opens about extended wait before Test debut

'Kept getting selected and then omitted': Kamran Ghulam opens about extended wait before Test debut

New Zealand's stay in Indian subcontinent gets extended after announcement of new tour

New Zealand's stay in Indian subcontinent gets extended after announcement of new tour

Cricket Australia announces 2025-26 home Ashes schedule, adds a new venue

Cricket Australia announces 2025-26 home Ashes schedule, adds a new venue

T20 World Cup edition (Host country) India Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh
2012 (Sri Lanka) 3 losses 1 win, 2 losses 1 win, 2 losses Did not Qualify
2014 (Bangladesh) 2 wins, 2 losses 1 win, 3 losses 1 win, 3 losses 1 win, 3 losses
2016 (India) 1 win, 3 loses 2 wins, 2 losses 2 wins, 2 losses 4 losses
2024 (UAE) 2 wins, 2 losses 4 losses 1 win, 3 losses 1 win, 3 losses

When Sri Lanka hosted the mega event in the shortest format in 2012, Australia, England, West Indies and New Zealand were the semifinalists. Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies made it to the knockouts in 2014 in Bangladesh and the story continued in the 2016 and 2024 World Cups in India and the UAE.

Cricket fans generally hope for the Asian teams to dominate whenever there is a World Cup in their favourable conditions. It happens in Men's cricket but things are completely in contrast when it comes to Women's cricket which is really surprising.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement