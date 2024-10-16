Women's T20 World Cup in Asia: A tale of heartbreaks for India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Women's T20 World Cup

The ongoing edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will see defending champions Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa fight for glory over the next few days. They have qualified for the semifinals, with none of the Asian teams making it to the last four.

India were one of the contenders to lift the title with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur even calling it the 'best team ever' to play the T20 World Cup. But come the tournament, the women in blue could only beat Pakistan and Sri Lanka, like they do in the Asia Cup and went down to New Zealand and Australia to be knocked out in the group stage itself.

Teams to qualify for semifinals when T20 World Cup was played in Asia

T20 World Cup Edition Teams to qualify for the semifinals Host country 2012 Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand Sri Lanka 2014 Australia, South Africa, England, West Indies Bangladesh 2016 New Zealand, Australia, England, West Indies India 2024 Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa UAE

Sri Lanka failed to win a single match in four outings while Pakistan also lost three out of four matches in the group stage. Bangladesh were in group B and even they could only beat Scotland and lost the other three games to bow out of the mega event.

While it is not uncommon for all the Asian teams to get knocked out of the Women's World Cup, there is an interesting catch here. Whenever a Women's T20 World Cup happens in Asia, teams like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh do not make it to the semifinals. Yes, it has happened for the fourth time this time around.

Performance of Asian teams when T20 World Cup was played in Asia

T20 World Cup edition (Host country) India Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh 2012 (Sri Lanka) 3 losses 1 win, 2 losses 1 win, 2 losses Did not Qualify 2014 (Bangladesh) 2 wins, 2 losses 1 win, 3 losses 1 win, 3 losses 1 win, 3 losses 2016 (India) 1 win, 3 loses 2 wins, 2 losses 2 wins, 2 losses 4 losses 2024 (UAE) 2 wins, 2 losses 4 losses 1 win, 3 losses 1 win, 3 losses

When Sri Lanka hosted the mega event in the shortest format in 2012, Australia, England, West Indies and New Zealand were the semifinalists. Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies made it to the knockouts in 2014 in Bangladesh and the story continued in the 2016 and 2024 World Cups in India and the UAE.

Cricket fans generally hope for the Asian teams to dominate whenever there is a World Cup in their favourable conditions. It happens in Men's cricket but things are completely in contrast when it comes to Women's cricket which is really surprising.