Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table update: India stay below Pakistan despite beating them in Dubai

India have defeated Pakistan in the 7th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to register their first win of the tournament. It wasn't a convincing win for the women in blue as they struggled in the 106-run chase when they needed to win big to improve their net run-rate. Despite beating their arch-rivals, India have stayed below Pakistan in the group A points table of the mega event.

Chasing a below-par total of 106 runs, India needed to gun down the total in 11.2 overs to take their net run rate to positive. But strangely, at no point during the chase, did the Indian batters made an effort to up the ante and finish the game early. They lost four wickets on their way to the first victory of the tournament and could finish the match only in the 19th over of the innings.

This is the 13th win for India in the shortest format over Pakistan while they defeated the arch-rivals for the sixth time in the T20 World Cup. As far as the points table is concerned, India could only go past Sri Lanka in group A with their net run-rate being -1.217 and are now in fourth place with two points to their name.

Pakistan, despite the loss, stayed at third place thanks to their better net run-rate of 0.555.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A

Teams Matches Won Lost Tie Pts NRR New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 2.9 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 1.908 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 0.555 India 2 1 1 0 2 -1.217 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -1.667

