Women's T20 World Cup Points Table: India leap ahead of Pakistan in Group A, SA make huge strides in Group B

Image Source : AP Indian team achieved a massive 82-run victory against Sri Lanka and made massive moves on the points table in the Women's T20 World Cup

India and South Africa had similar days in terms of performance and results at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 as they marched ahead in their respective groups to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semi-finals on Wednesday, October 9 in Dubai. South Africa made light work of Scotland by registering an 80-run win while India got their act together with both batters and bowlers firing, aided equally by the fielders to take care of the dwindling net run rate ahead of the big clash against Australia.

India were coming into the game with a net run rate of -1.2 as they huffed and puffed their way to a win against Pakistan. The net run rate came down from -2.9 to -1.2 but still needed a humongous effort from India to cover that lost ground. Australia helped the Women in Blue massively by handing a 60-run hammering to the White Ferns which resulted in taking down all their NRR advantage.

Image Source : ICC-CRICKETWomen's T20 World Cup 2024 points table

An 82-run win on Wednesday against Sri Lanka meant that India not only surpassed New Zealand on net run rate but also Pakistan while having four points in their name. India's NRR currently stands at +0.576, ahead of Pakistan's +0.555 but still, India can't be sure of their place in the semis and will have to beat Australia to avoid the situation of depending upon others.

One team might also qualify on four points but for that Sri Lanka will have to beat New Zealand to set the cat amongst the pigeons as far as Group A is concerned.

In Group B, the Proteas women recovered from a loss against England a couple of days ago to shrug off Scotland like dust with their star batters including skipper Laura Wolvaardt, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits scoring runs and Nonkululeku Malaba firing with the ball yet again to register a huge NRR boosting win.

South Africa moved to the top of the table above England with a better NRR than both West Indies and the inaugural WT20 World Cup champs. How West Indies go about their business against England might decide the Group B as far as the semi-finals are concerned.