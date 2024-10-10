Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Women's T20 World Cup Points Table: India leap ahead of Pakistan in Group A, SA make huge strides in Group B

Women's T20 World Cup Points Table: India leap ahead of Pakistan in Group A, SA make huge strides in Group B

India and South Africa achieved massive wins on Wednesday, October 9 in their respective games in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai as both teams made huge strides. The results meant that Sri Lanka and Scotland stood eliminated from the semi-final race.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 0:54 IST
Indian team achieved a massive 82-run victory against Sri
Image Source : AP Indian team achieved a massive 82-run victory against Sri Lanka and made massive moves on the points table in the Women's T20 World Cup

India and South Africa had similar days in terms of performance and results at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 as they marched ahead in their respective groups to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semi-finals on Wednesday, October 9 in Dubai. South Africa made light work of Scotland by registering an 80-run win while India got their act together with both batters and bowlers firing, aided equally by the fielders to take care of the dwindling net run rate ahead of the big clash against Australia.

India were coming into the game with a net run rate of -1.2 as they huffed and puffed their way to a win against Pakistan. The net run rate came down from -2.9 to -1.2 but still needed a humongous effort from India to cover that lost ground. Australia helped the Women in Blue massively by handing a 60-run hammering to the White Ferns which resulted in taking down all their NRR advantage.

India Tv - Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table

Image Source : ICC-CRICKETWomen's T20 World Cup 2024 points table

An 82-run win on Wednesday against Sri Lanka meant that India not only surpassed New Zealand on net run rate but also Pakistan while having four points in their name. India's NRR currently stands at +0.576, ahead of Pakistan's +0.555 but still, India can't be sure of their place in the semis and will have to beat Australia to avoid the situation of depending upon others.

One team might also qualify on four points but for that Sri Lanka will have to beat New Zealand to set the cat amongst the pigeons as far as Group A is concerned.

Related Stories
Rinku Singh's special 'God's plan' celebration after hitting half century against Bangladesh | WATCH

Rinku Singh's special 'God's plan' celebration after hitting half century against Bangladesh | WATCH

Catch of Women's T20 World Cup? Radha Yadav pulls off stunner, leaves Jemimah shell-shocked - WATCH

Catch of Women's T20 World Cup? Radha Yadav pulls off stunner, leaves Jemimah shell-shocked - WATCH

'I wanted that situation': Suryakumar opens up on trouble time for India with bat against Bangladesh

'I wanted that situation': Suryakumar opens up on trouble time for India with bat against Bangladesh

In Group B, the Proteas women recovered from a loss against England a couple of days ago to shrug off Scotland like dust with their star batters including skipper Laura Wolvaardt, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits scoring runs and Nonkululeku Malaba firing with the ball yet again to register a huge NRR boosting win.

South Africa moved to the top of the table above England with a better NRR than both West Indies and the inaugural WT20 World Cup champs. How West Indies go about their business against England might decide the Group B as far as the semi-finals are concerned.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement