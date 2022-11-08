Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
Women's IPL: Mitahli Raj opens on IPL plans ahead of inaugural edition of tournament

Women's IPL: The Women's IPL is set to be hosted for the first time in 2023. Mithali Raj has opened up on her plans for the Women's IPL. Women's Cricket is marking notable developments in recent times.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2022 19:23 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Mithali Raj opens on IPL plans

Women's IPL: Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday opened up on her plans for the Women's IPL, which is set to be held in 2023. In a big development, BCCI recently announced that they will organise the Women's edition of the cash-rich league and the players are excited about it.

Speaking to PTI, Raj stated that she is keeping her options open to be part of the first edition of the tournament in any capacity. Raj said, "I am keeping that role open, whether as a player or in a franchise in some way as a mentor. But right now, nothing is clear, there are five teams. How they are going to do, whether it's bidding or auction, so until there is some concrete information, I am keeping pretty much all things open." Raj also stated that she might even own a team.

Image Source : GETTYMithali Raj recently retired from International Cricket.

The former Indian cricketer hung her boots from international cricket recently and is currently doing commentary. She also spoke on her commentary phase. "I am watching the cricket from a very different optics. I still do feel the nerves if it's a tight game. I still have to cross that barrier of not feeling the emotions of a player. I am just testing the waters if I am apt for commentary. Maybe after a few months, I will see if I still have the keenness to pursue it," Raj said.

Women's cricket is seeing some big developments. Next year will also witness the first edition of the U-19 Women's World Cup. Also, BCCI recently announced that centrally contracted players of both men's and women's cricket will be getting equal match fees. Raj stated that BCCI's step is appreciable and needs to be amplified more for other changes to happen. "Currently, one should appreciate the things that are improving and bolstering women's cricket higher, whether it's match fee, women's IPL and Women's Under-19 World Cup first edition next year. That will probably lead to further changes," Raj said. 

