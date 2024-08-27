Women's cricket over Men's cricket! Why will IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC clash start at 3:30 PM IST?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the revamped schedule of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup on Monday (August 26). The tournament has been moved to the UAE from Bangladesh due to the political unrest in the latter country. Accordingly, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face on October 6 but the timing of the marquee clash has raised many eyebrows.

The much-awaited IND vs PAK encounter will commence at 3:30 PM IST and not in the evening which is considered prime time. Interestingly, the Indian men's team is also playing on the same day in a T20I against Bangladesh at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior and that clash is set to get underway at 7 PM IST.

The ICC has avoided the clash between the two matches to make sure that the traction for the India vs Pakistan marquee clash is not affected. On the contrary, one can say that even the India vs Bangladesh T20I viewership is not affected as the anticipation around the IND vs PAK encounter will be more as usual.

At the same time, India's other matches at the World Cup against New Zealand (on October 4), Sri Lanka (on October 9) and Australia (on October 13) will commence at 7:30 PM IST. The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be clash with India Women's World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on October 9 but the ICC has not altered the timing of that match yet.

While there has been no official confirmation or statement from the ICC regarding the start time of the IND vs PAK clash being 3:30 PM, it is obvious that the world cricketing body is looking to gain maximum traction out of the marquee encounter at the World Cup. Also, the broadcasters for both series (Women's T20 WC and IND vs BAN series) are different. While the rights of the Women's T20 World Cup are with Star Sports, Sports18 will telecast India's home series against Bangladesh.

India's schedule at Women's T20 World Cup 2024

October 4: India vs New Zealand at 7:30 PM IST

October 6: India vs Pakistan at 3:30 PM IST

October 9: India vs Sri Lanka at 7:30 PM IST

October 13: India vs Australia at 7:30 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh T20I series schedule

October 6: 1st T20I at 7 PM IST

October 9: 2nd T20I at 7 PM IST

October 12: 3rd T20I at 7 PM IST