Women's Asia Cup live streaming: When and where to watch premier continental event on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL Indian women's cricket team.

The top eight teams of Asia are set to lock horns against each other in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 tournament. The ninth edition of the tournament is being organized in Sri Lanka and all the matches of the event will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The showpiece event will be played in the T20 format and will serve as a dress rehearsal for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which is slated to be organized in Bangladesh in October.

All the participants have been divided into two groups (A and B) of four each. Each team will play three games during the group stage and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

The defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and UAE whereas Group B comprises the hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia.

India are the most successful team in the history of the competition. The Women in Blue have won seven out of the eight editions. Bangladesh are the only team other than India to have won the title.

The Bangladesh cricket team won the title in the 2018 edition after beating India by three wickets in the summit clash.

Women's Asia Cup Live Streaming and Telecast details

Where to watch the Women's Asia Cup on TV in India?

The Women's Asia Cup will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Women's Asia Cup online in India?

The Women's Asia Cup will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India squad for the Women's Asia Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana