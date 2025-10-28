Will New Zealand be able to end their 17-year winless run at home against England? New Zealand are aiming for their first ODI series win over England since 2008 after taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. A four-wicket victory at Mount Maunganui, powered by Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 78 and Michael Bracewell’s 51, set them on course.

Hamilton (New Zealand):

After losing the T20I series 1-0, New Zealand made a strong comeback by defeating England in the first ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Despite Harry Brook’s brilliant 135, England managed only 223 runs in the first innings, with little support for their captain.

On the other hand, New Zealand comfortably chased down the target with more than 13 overs to spare. Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 78, while Michael Bracewell contributed 51, guiding the hosts to a four-wicket victory. The win gave New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and a golden chance to secure their first ODI series win against England in 17 years, their last coming in the 2007-08 season with a 3-1 result.

With a win over England in the second ODI on October 29 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand can get the job done and seal the series. England, on the other hand, will hope for a better show after a disappointing batting output. Nine of England's batters scored in single digits, which is a major concern that the team management needs to address.

After the match, Brook spoke about his brilliant innings and added that he felt 223 runs was defendable, especially with a few quick wickets but they failed to capitalise in the middle overs which led to Black Caps winning the game rather comfortably.

“Obviously, we didn't get off to a great start and I tried to take it upon myself to counter-punch and thankfully it came off today. I've done it a few times, to be honest. It's either a do or die moment and thankfully, I've been on the right side of that a few times. I tried to get us to a decent-ish score to try and defend it,” Brook said in the post-match presentation.

“We started really nicely with the ball, we just struggled to take wickets throughout the middle. I still think that 220 was defendable. We started really nicely with the ball. Taking 3-4 wickets in the powerplay is always a nice start, but we just didn't get the wickets throughout the middle stage of their innings,” he added.

Squads:

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith