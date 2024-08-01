Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2025? Former CSK skipper opens up on his retirement from T20 league

Follow us on Image Source : AP MS Dhoni

There is nervous excitement around the fans when it comes to MS Dhoni with the veteran at the fag end of his career. He announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020 having played his last international match in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. But since then, he has featured regularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) leading CSK to the title in 2021 and 2023 before stepping down from the role just before IPL 2024 earlier this year.

He was expected to announce his retirement after winning IPL 2023 but he confirmed that he will return for the fans but there is no clarity whether Dhoni will play for CSK in IPL 2025. He attended a promotional event on Thursday (August 1) where the former CSK skipper was expectedly asked about his retirement and once again, the 43-year-old chose to keep his cards close to his chest.

Dhoni stated that it all depends on the number of retentions the BCCI will allow for each team ahead of the mega auction and that there is a lot of time for him to decide on his retirement. "There is a lot of time for it.

We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team," Dhoni said while responding to a fan.

For the unversed, the BCCI organised a meeting with the IPL team owners on Wednesday (July 31) and if the reports are to be believed, not all teams are on the same page on even having a mega auction this year, impact player rule and using RTM card. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also said that the IPL Governing Council will take the final decision now having had a 'constructive dialogue' with the franchises.