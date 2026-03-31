Will Mayank Yadav play in LSG's IPL 2026 opener against DC? Head coach Langer reveals

New Delhi:

Mayank Yadav's fitness has been a major area of focus for the Lucknow Super Giants as the tearaway fast bowler has been pegged back by injuries in the last couple of seasons. The thunderbolt speedster had taken the cricketing world by storm with his 150 kph deliveries in 2024.

However, injuries have plagued his short career as he has played only six matches in total in the two seasons. The speedster underwent surgery for his back injury and worked at the BCCI CoE for rehabilitation.

Will Mayank play in LSG's opener?

Mayank is fully fit and is set to feature in LSG's tournament opener against the Capitals. LSG head coach Justin Langer confirmed the same on the eve of the clash. "They (pacers Mayank Yadav and Naman Tiwari) are both fit, they are both very exciting prospects, and they have huge futures," Langer said in the pre-match press conference.

"The beautiful thing that we’ve got for this tournament, which we haven’t had in the past, is we have not only got those two young bowlers, but we also have Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Akash Singh, [Anrich] Nortje, and Arjun Tendulkar... We have got this pool of players, fast bowlers who are fit to get selected," he said.

Langer also spoke on the pressure he handles as a coach, stating he has been accustomed to it for 30 years. "I have had pressure on me for 30 years. Every time I batted, there was pressure on me. Every time I have coached a side, there is pressure on me. I love pressure, and there should be pressure. I am the head coach... I just do what I have done for 30 years, and I promise you, in 30 years, it’s been successful," Langer said.

Langer keeps batting order mystery

Meanwhile, the former Australian international kept his card close to his chest. "Where do you bat Rishabh Pant? Where do you bat Nicholas Pooran? Where do you bat Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh? They are all adaptable cricketers. Ayush Badoni is now in his fifth season, and he has been selected in the Indian squad. You’ve got [Abdul] Samad, Shahbaz [Ahmed], who have both had very good domestic seasons," he said.

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