Will Mayank Yadav play in IPL 2025? LSG mentor Zaheer Khan gives an update on his fitness

Mayank Yadav was the breakout star of IPL 2024. He left many shocked by clocking 150 kph consistently before walking off during his fourth match of the season with an abdominal issue only to be ruled out of the tournament. However, the selectors had seen enough of him to call him up to the national side for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in October last year.

The 22-year-old was impressive in his maiden stint for India as well consistently clocking 145 kph and picking up four wickets in the series. However, he picked up another injury soon and has been on the sidelines since then. Mayank hasn't played a single competitive match since October 2024 but even then, Lucknow Super Giants showed faith in him retaining the youngster for INR 11 crore ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2025. Will Mayank play in IPL 2025? Well, LSG are working hard in coordination with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and the franchise's mentor Zaheer Khan is also having a close look at the tearaway pacer's recovery.

"We've had some interesting conversations around his roadmap to recovery and fitness with NCA, so we're working with them. We hope for their support as well, them buying into the philosophy of really looking after a youngster, because he's not only important for LSG, he's important for Indian cricket as well," Zaheer told the reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday (February 4).

They do not want to rush him back and Zaheer insisted that he wants the fast bowler to bowl at high speeds while sustaining the workload as well. He doesn't want Mayank Yadav to get injured again and play consistently without any breaks. "ou know a bowler of his calibre, to be able to play consistently for the long term, that's where I'm trying to put in all my efforts and energy, in terms of giving him the best environment which will really help him play longer without really taking these breaks. I think that's really important and that's the outlook which we have.

"So as much as we are keen on having him [play IPL 2025], we want him 150% fit not just 100% fit so we'll do everything possible to get him there," Zaheer added.