Will Jacks praises Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum after surprise Ashes recall Will Jacks has earned a surprise recall to England’s Test squad for the 2026 Ashes in Australia. The all-rounder praised Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for their empowering leadership and is ready to play any role the team needs in the high-stakes series.

London:

England all-rounder Will Jacks has credited captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum for making new players feel “on top of the world” after receiving an unexpected recall to the Test squad for this winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

Jacks, who has featured in only two Tests to date, both in 2022 against Pakistan, has been called up as cover for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. He was picked ahead of Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, and Jack Leach in the squad. Despite limited experience in the red-ball format, Jacks expressed confidence that the leadership group creates a supportive environment for newcomers.

The leadership group make you feel like you can take anyone on. For someone who comes into the team making your debut, that builds you up quickly and makes you feel like you belong there straight away. He (Stokes) leads with his own actions, which makes him really easy to follow. He would never ask you do something he's not willing to do,” Jacks told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Jacks reveals his initial thoughts after Test call-up

Primarily known for his performances in white-ball cricket, Jacks has had a modest season in first-class cricket this year, taking just five wickets in 74.1 overs. Nonetheless, the recall to the Test side comes as a surprise, especially with playing in Australia. Meanwhile, Jacks revealed when McCullum called him to inform him of the decision and how it brightened his morning.

"Baz (McCullum) called me, had a casual chat then just dropped it in, and it took me completely by surprise - definitely brightened up my morning. I'm happy to play whatever role the team needs. That's what I have been doing in the white-ball team. It was great to be involved with the Test side and how Stokes led the team. So I am looking forward to being a part of it again."

The much-anticipated Ashes series begins with the opening Test in Perth on November 21.