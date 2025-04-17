Will Jacks leads Mumbai Indians' low-scoring thriller win vs struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 Will Jacks clinched two wickets and scored 36 runs with the bat as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. With that, Hyderabad lost their fifth game of the season.

Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. The surface was designed for the bowlers to have a successful day, and it resulted in such as the match between Mumbai and Hyderabad produced a low-scoring thriller. Even though 162 isn’t ideally a low-scoring match but the T20 cricket has changed drastically in the recent past, making it look as one.

Batting first, Hyderabad had a troubling start as both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head failed to get going. The youngster survived multiple times during his stay in the crease but eventually departed after scoring 40 runs off 28 balls. His opening partner, Head, however, struggled and struggled heavily as he batted at a strike rate of less than 100. He made 28 runs off 29 balls, and that more or less tells SRH’s story of the day.

Towards the end, Heinrich Klaasen played an important knock of 38 runs off 27 deliveries and Aniket Verma made an unbeaten 18 runs off eight deliveries. Courtesy of their important knocks, Hyderabad posted a respectable total of 162 runs on the board. Notably, Will Jacks was the star with the ball for Mumbai as the England international picked up two wickets for only 14 runs in three overs.

When it came to the chase, star batter Rohit Sharma started well, but he departed after scoring 26 runs. Nevertheless, he set the tone of the gam, which Jacks capitalised on. The 26-year-old made 36 runs off 26 deliveries and that brought MI close to the victory. South Africa international Ryan Rickelton played an important role as well, scoring 31.

In low-scoring games, such small contributions play a major role and that helped Mumbai win their second game on the trot. With the win, the Hardik Pandya-led side moved seventh on the points table.