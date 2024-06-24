Will India get eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to Australia? Here are scenarios

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Team India has remained unbeaten in six encounters of the ongoing T20 World Cup with five wins and a washout against Canada in the group stage. They are set to face Australia in their final Super 8 round game and have one foot in the semifinal already. But with Afghanistan beating Australia in their previous encounter, all the possibilities have opened up in terms of semifinal qualification.

While many are aware of the qualification scenario for Australia and Afghanistan, very few know the fact that even India can still get knocked out of the T20 World Cup. But the possibility of the same happening is close to negligible thanks to their 47 and 50-run wins over Aghanistan and Bangladesh. Their net run-rate of 2.425 gives them a cushion of losing to Australia in their final Super 8 round game but a dismal outing can put the team in trouble altogether.

Here's how India can get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024:

Australia and Afghanistan both will have to win their last Super 8 round matches by huge margins. Mitchell Marsh and his men should beat India by at least 41 runs surpass the men in blue in net run-rate and top the group.

Once this happens, then Afghanistan will have to beat Bangladesh by at least 83 runs to go past India's net run-rate and knock them out of the tournament. The winning margins are unthinkable but there is a possibility of India getting knocked out of the mega event.

What if India wins?

Rohit Sharma and his men will have to make sure they do not lose the game by a big margin and that would be enough for India to qualify for the semis. Having said that, India have a great chance to knock the 2021 T20 World Champions out. If this happens, then Australia will have to pray that Bangladesh beats Afghanistan in the final Super 8 round game of the event.