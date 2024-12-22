Will Harmanpreet Kaur play in 1st ODI vs West Indies? Head coach Amol Muzumdar gives update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur's inclusion in the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies on December 22 hangs in the balance as it is still not clear whether the star batter will feature in the opener. The regular captain Harmanpreet didn't play the last two of the three T20Is against the Windies due to a knee issue. She only batted in the first game and was not on the field for the second innings.

In her absence, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has led the team to a 2-1 series win over the Windies. This was India's first T20I series win at home since October 2019.

Meanwhile, India's head coach Amol Muzumdar provided an update on Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the first ODI against West Indies on December 22. "Harmanpreet is going to bat today in the nets. A complete, full nets schedule. We'll take a call once the nets are over and I'm sure she'll be fine," said Muzumdar during a media conference.

The hosts will be missing the services of Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil and Priya Punia, all of who were unavailable for selection for the complete white-ball series. Muzumdar said that the team will be feeling their absence, but have tried picking the best possible squad.

"Yes, we will feel the absence of some players. Yastika Bhatia is injured, she is doing rehab at NCA. Hopefully, she will be fit and fine very soon. So, we will try and pick the best XI from the 15-member squad here," he said.

The ODI series will take place at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium, the ground which will be hosting its first-ever International match. It will play host to all the three ODIs of the series. The coach spoke on what conditions can be on offer for the series.

"The pitch I've just had a look at it. It looks like a good pitch. We've come from DY Patil (Stadium in Navi Mumbai) where there was a red-soil surface, a typical Mumbai pitch. Here it's a black soil surface, so looking forward to the game," he added.

Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer have been handed their maiden ODI call-ups and the coach's advice to the players was to go and enjoy. "There are couple of new entrants in the ODI lineup. (I say) just go out there and enjoy yourself and spend some time in the middle. That's the most important thing. Even in training, we would like to practice the way we are going to play in a match, so that's the message to the newcomers in the team," he said.