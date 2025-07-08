Wiaan Mulder-led South Africa make short work of Zimbabwe; achieve country's longest winning streak in Tests South Africa have now won 10 Test matches in a row since the West Indies series last year as they made a mockery of Zimbabwe with a win by an innings and 236 runs in the second game and clinched the series 2-0.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

South Africa have achieved their longest winning streak of 10 Test matches, which fittingly involves the World Test Championship title-winning clash against Australia last month, after the Proteas made a mockery of Zimbabwe in a short two-match series in Bulawayo. The Proteas rode on stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder's unbeaten 367 and a collective bowling performance in two back-to-back innings led by Corbin Bosch and Codi Yusuf to beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 236 runs, their third-biggest win in Test cricket.

The two-match series was an opportunity for the Proteas to take stock of the newer crop and the up-and-coming generation and all three of Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf impressed in their respective departments. While Pretorius became the youngest to smash a 150 on Test debut, Brevis also hit a quickfire fifty in the first Test, while Yusuf has been amongst wickets consistently across both the matches.

While the seniors and regulars rested, Mulder and David Bedingham, the two members of the WTC-winning side, got to play starring roles. Bedingham hasn't had a big score in recent times but that 45 in the first innings against Australia and now a quickfire 82 after losing a couple of early wickets will give him a lot of confidence before the tours of India and Pakistan.

Most consecutive wins in Tests

16 - Australia (1999-2001)

16 - Australia (2005-2008)

11 - West Indies (1984)

10 - South Africa (2024-2025)*

9 - Sri Lanka (2001-2002)

9 - South Africa (2002-2003)

Senuran Muthusamy impressed with his line and lengths and accuracy with which he landed the ball in the right areas in the second Test and is the frontrunner to be Keshav Maharaj's partner in India and Pakistan, where the pitches will take turn. One area where South Africa didn't tick the box was the opening slots where none of Toni de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke or Lesego Sonakwane made a mark, even though for the latter it was just one innings.

However, apart from Mulder not going for Brian Lara's record of the highest individual score in Tests, not much made headlines from the Test or the series, but Zimbabwe will hope that these matches against England, South Africa and next New Zealand will help their standard improve in Test cricket in the long term. Sean Williams was probably the only positive for Zimbabwe from this series, the last one against Bangladesh and even in England, he has been their problem-solver consistently, but will need support from the others.

The two teams will now be involved in a T20I tri-series, also featuring New Zealand, which kicks off on Monday, July 14.