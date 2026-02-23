WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight LIVE Cricket Score: West Indies suffer early blow

Mumbai:

The match between West Indies and Zimbabwe in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026 holds massive importance to both teams. With them scheduled to play India and South Africa in their remaining games, things are only going to get complicated. Hence, a start with a win could set the momentum for both teams as the race to the semi-final is wide open. However, a defeat for either team could put them in trouble. Hence, the clash at the Wankhede Stadium holds massive importance and the fans in attendance could be in for a treat.

Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to field first in the match. After the toss, captain Sikandar Raza revealed that Richard Ngarava has gained full fitness and has returned to the playing XI, which will boost the bowling unit of the Chevrons. On the other hand, West Indies captain Shai Hope noted that they would have liked to bowl first as well but is confident of getting the job done. They have also made one change to the XI, with Romario Shepherd replacing Roston Chase.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph